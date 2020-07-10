Protests Continue Outside Serbian Parliament Despite Coronavirus Curbs

The government has banned gatherings of more than 10 people inside and outside but demonstrators returned to the square in front of the parliament's building in the late afternoon.
U #NoviSad glasno, mirno i šeta se. #protest pic.twitter.com/mkHZW0BnGY— Dragana Prica (@novosadskaprica) July 10, 2020
Napeto u Novom Sadu. Evo nas pred koronom kod autoputa.— Brajan Brkovic (@BrajanBrkovic) July 10, 2020
Delite da vidi Srbija.
Hoće li tući svoj narod, mlade, stare, majke i očeve. pic.twitter.com/Z2dumFHmOS
An activist was detained by plain-clothes police after insulting officers across iron railings outside the national legislature, a Sputnik correspondent said.
The rally turned violent after darkness fell. A group of young protesters, some of them carrying iron bars, tried to break through police cordons and threw bottles at the officers, the Sputnik correspondent added.
Riot police wielding batons then clashed with demonstrators in a bid to push them off the stairs that lead up to the parliament building. The rioters responded by hurling firecrackers at them.
Some protesters were seen ripping up cobblestones. Others were shouting "drop riot shield" and "take off your helmets and walk with the people" at the police.
The Interior Ministry said 153 people had been detained and 118 police officers hurt in clashes that had rocked Belgrade since Tuesday. Authorities estimated the damage dealt during the first night of unrest at $144,000.
According to the National Health Ministry, Serbia has so far confirmed 17,728 cases and 370 virus-related deaths. There were 386 new cases reported in the past day and another 18 patients have died.
