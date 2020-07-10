Feminists Protest Appointment of French Interior Minister Darmanin, Who Was Accused of Rape - Video

Live from Paris on Friday as feminists have gathered in front of the capital’s city hall to protest against Monday’s nominations of Gerald Darmanin, who was accused of rape, as interior minister, and Eric Dupond-Moretti, who has defended high-profile rape suspects, as justice minister.
Earlier this week, some two dozen feminist demonstrators gathered outside of the Interior Ministry, chanting “Darmanin, rapist” and “Darmanin, resign”.
A preliminary inquiry into Gerald Darmanin began in 2017 when Patterson-Spatz came forward with the claims, but was dropped months later after prosecutors said they could not establish an “absence of consent”.
The Paris court of appeals ruled last month, after a back-and-forth legal fight, that the inquiry may be reopened.
🔴 #EnDirect | Des #féministes manifestent à Paris contre les nominations au gouvernement de Gérald Darmanin et Éric Dupond-Moretti https://t.co/53Anpd6yt2— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) July 10, 2020
