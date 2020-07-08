Lithuania's Television Commission Bans Broadcasting of Five RT Channels

"Yes, we can confirm this. The decision will come into force after being published on the LRTK website," Martisius said.
The ban is applicable to RT, RT HD, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD and RT Documentary, and will go into effect on Thursday, LRTK chairman explained.
Last week, Latvia banned the broadcasting of seven RT channels (namely RT, RT HD, RT Arabic, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary, RT TV), saying they are all owned by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director-General Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions. Notably, Rossiya Segodnya and RT are two different legal entities, RT is not chaired by Kiselev, and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan is not under any EU sanctions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has slammed Latvia's decision to ban seven RT channels as a disgraceful and illegal move.
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday that the government was mulling the possibility to ban RT broadcasting in the country.
