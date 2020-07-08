Merkel Speaks in EU Parliament About Priorities of German EU Council Presidency - Video

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday to outline the key tasks to be addressed during Germany's presidency of the EU Council.
The country is presiding over of the Council of the European Union for six months starting 1 July.
Earlier, Berlin stressed that the EU is facing a very important six months when it will have to respond to the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, while preserving its unity, and that these are going to be the priorities of the German presidency.
