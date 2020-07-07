Italian Sunbathing Nudists Fined By Patrolling Police, Report Says

Lake Como is situated in the Lombardy region of Italy, which has suffered the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The region is gradually coming out of lockdown but it is compulsory for locals to wear masks.

Six Italian nudists who were sunbathing on the shores of Lake Como have been fined by police for public indecency.

The six men aged between 43 and 68 were spotted by police who were patrolling the beaches of Abbadia Lariana to ensure people were abiding by social distancing measures.

They have each received fines of €3,333 for sunbathing naked.

Local authorities in the Lombardy region which has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Italy, have been struggling to keep people away from local beaches especially in the hot weather.

Lockdown measures are gradually being lifted in the area, but it is compulsory to wear a mask.

At the time of publication there have been 241,819 coronavirus cases recorded in Italy, and 34, 869 deaths.

Meanwhile the Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has proposed “sectioning” people who refuse hospital treatment for Covid-19, as the country sees several new coronavirus outbreaks.

This comes after a cluster of infections were reported in the northern Veneto region.

“I am evaluating with my legal department the hypothesis of compulsory health treatment in cases where a person must be treated but [refuses] to be,” Speranza said. “At the same time, my thoughts on how Italians have behaved during this crisis are positive, as without this fundamental harmony we would not have bent the [rate of infection] curve.”