Vogue Portugal Drops Controversial 'Madness' Cover Over 'Glamorization' of Suffering

Vogue Portugal has dropped one of its four covers for its July/August issue, after receiving criticism for how it depicts mental illness and psychiatric hospitals.
The cover photo in question for the magazine’s “Madness” issue features a naked woman in a hospital setting crouched down in a bathtub being bathed by two nurses.
Vogue Portugal said the photo was intended to “start a discussion” but online critics have said the image “glamorizes suffering” and “stigmatises mental health.”
Portugese supermodel Sara Sampaio said in an Instagram video, “These kinds of pictures should not be representing the conversation about mental health. I think it's very bad taste!”
London-based clinical psychologist Katerina Alexandraki told the BBC that the image “reinforces the idea of women being vulnerable and helpless during a mental health breakdown.”
"For those with experience of the psychiatric system, seeing a fashion magazine cover presenting a woman in such a vulnerable state can be a reminder of a very challenging time in their lives," she said.
Initially Vogue Portugal had defended the cover in a statement on Twitter on Saturday explaining that it “explores the historical context of mental health and is designed to reflect real-life and authentic stories.”
“Inside the issue, features interviews and contributions from psychiatrists, sociologists, psychologists and other experts in the field,” it said.
Slovak model Simona Kirchnerova, the woman featured in the bathtub, had described the cover photo as a “career highlight” as the two women next to her were her real life mother and grandmother.
In a statement on Instagram on Monday, the fashion magazine announced that they would be dropping the cover saying, "On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided."
"Vogue Portugal deeply apologises for any offence or upset caused by this photo shoot," the post said. "On reflection, we realise that the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach. We sincerely apologise for this." They have also said that they are pulling the associated cover story on mental health.
On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided. Vogue Portugal has taken the decision to pull one of the four covers of our July/August issue, which depicts a scene of a psychiatric hospital as well as the inside cover story based around the topic of mental health. Vogue Portugal deeply apologises for any offence or upset caused by this photo shoot. On reflection, we realise that the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach. We sincerely apologise for this. Num assunto tão importante como a saúde mental, não podemos estar divididos. A Vogue Portugal tomou a decisão de retirar da próxima edição uma das quatro capas do número de julho/agosto, cuja imagem retrata uma cena num hospital psiquiátrico, bem como o restante editorial que estaria dentro da revista sobre o tópico da saúde mental. A Vogue Portugal lamenta profundamente qualquer ofensa ou incómodo que este editorial possa ter causado. Após reflexão, compreendemos que o assunto da saúde mental requer uma abordagem mais ponderada. As nossas sinceras desculpas pelo sucedido. . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas
