Vogue Portugal Drops Controversial 'Madness' Cover Over 'Glamorization' of Suffering

The cover image for the Madness issue, which was shot by photographer Branislav Simoncik has been widely criticised for “romanticising mental illness” and has been compared to Sylvia Plath’s novel The Bell Jar and the 1999 film Girl Interrupted. Vogue Portugal had originally defended the cover choice but has now agreed to pull it from the issue.

Vogue Portugal has dropped one of its four covers for its July/August issue, after receiving criticism for how it depicts mental illness and psychiatric hospitals.

The cover photo in question for the magazine’s “Madness” issue features a naked woman in a hospital setting crouched down in a bathtub being bathed by two nurses.

— Vogue Portugal (@VoguePortugal) July 2, 2020

​Vogue Portugal said the photo was intended to “start a discussion” but online critics have said the image “glamorizes suffering” and “stigmatises mental health.”

— Jack Turban MD 🏳️‍🌈 🧠 (@jack_turban) July 5, 2020

— Adrian James (@DrAdrianJames) July 5, 2020

​Portugese supermodel Sara Sampaio said in an Instagram video, “These kinds of pictures should not be representing the conversation about mental health. I think it's very bad taste!”

London-based clinical psychologist Katerina Alexandraki told the BBC that the image “reinforces the idea of women being vulnerable and helpless during a mental health breakdown.”

"For those with experience of the psychiatric system, seeing a fashion magazine cover presenting a woman in such a vulnerable state can be a reminder of a very challenging time in their lives," she said.

Initially Vogue Portugal had defended the cover in a statement on Twitter on Saturday explaining that it “explores the historical context of mental health and is designed to reflect real-life and authentic stories.”

“Inside the issue, features interviews and contributions from psychiatrists, sociologists, psychologists and other experts in the field,” it said.

— Adam Levy (@adam_levy7) July 4, 2020

​Slovak model Simona Kirchnerova, the woman featured in the bathtub, had described the cover photo as a “career highlight” as the two women next to her were her real life mother and grandmother.

In a statement on Instagram on Monday, the fashion magazine announced that they would be dropping the cover saying, "On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided."

"Vogue Portugal deeply apologises for any offence or upset caused by this photo shoot," the post said. "On reflection, we realise that the subject of mental health needs a more thoughtful approach. We sincerely apologise for this." They have also said that they are pulling the associated cover story on mental health.