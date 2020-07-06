Austrian Prosecutors Confirm Man Killed Near Vienna Was From Russia's Chechen Republic

The man was killed in Gerasdorf bei Wien, a town in the district of Korneuburg, not far from Vienna, late on Saturday.
Two suspects in the murders are also Chechen, Koehl said. According to the representative of the prosecutors, the suspects, who are currently detained, have refused to speak to the police or the judge.
The Austrian police earlier stated that they had detained two suspects but refused to give further details.
According to earlier Austrian media reports, an asylum seeker of Chechen origin was shot dead in the town of Gerasdorf bei Wien at approximately 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday evening. Schwarzenecker said that the suspected gunman was arrested two hours later near the city of Linz.
All comments
Show new comments (0)