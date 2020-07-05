Croatian Prime Minister's Party Leading General Vote With Projected 61 Mandates, Poll Says

The right-centrist HDZ is followed by the centre-left Restart coalition led by the Social-Democratic Party with projected 44 mandates and the rightist Homeland Movement of businessman Miroslav Skoro with 16 mandates.
As of 4.30 p.m. (14:30 GMT), the voter turnout was just above 34 percent.
The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Croatia ruled on Friday that all Croatians, including those sick with COVID-19, must be given an opportunity to vote. Voters have to wear face masks and gloves at polling stations and follow social distancing guidelines.
According to the latest pre-election surveys, Croatia’s two main parties, the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SDP), will be the top two contenders for parliament seats. According to a Thursday RTL television survey, the SDP-led Restart coalition will win 56 seats in Hrvatski Sabor, while HDZ will get 55 seats.
Croatia has a total of over 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at over 100. More than 2,100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Croatia.
