Francois Fillon: Ex-French PM Found Guilty in Fake Jobs Trial

The 2017 French presidential candidate was accused of misusing more than €1 million in taxpayers' money to employ wife and kids in non-existent roles. Fillon and his wife have denied any wrongdoing in the case, which destroyed his political career.

A Paris court has found France's former prime minister, Francois Fillon, guilty in the infamous "fake jobs" scandal.

His wife Penelope and former assistant Marc Joulaud, who replaced Fillon in Parliament and purportedly employed Penelope, have also been found guilty as accomplices. The court is yet to announce sentences for the three defendants, who can appeal the verdict.

Francois Fillon, who was France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, was charged last summer with embezzlement of state funds over allegedly giving fictitious jobs to members of his family, including his wife and two of his five children.

The charges stem from an investigation by French satirical weekly Le Canard enchaine, which claimed in early 2017 that Penelope Fillon was employed as her husband's parliamentary assistant in 1988-1990, 1998-2002, 2012-13, and also by Marc Joulaud from 2002 to 2007.

Two of the couple's children, Charles and Marie Fillon, were allegedly employed from 2005 to 2007 as assistants to their father, then a senator. According to the report, neither Penelope Fillon nor the children actually did their jobs, which brought the family a total of more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million). Fillon and his wife maintained that everything was above board.

The scandal broke out just three months before the presidential election, where Fillon was the front-runner, and dented his reputation. The politician, who campaigned on a centre-right platform, dropped to third place and conceded the victory to Emmanuel Macron.