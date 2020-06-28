'Covered in Blood and Screaming': Police Respond to Reported Stabbing Attack in Downtown Glasgow

Glasgow, Scotland has suffered its second stabbing attack in just two days, with police called in to respond as an eyewitness told the Glasgow Times about the incident.
"Literally just happened, was loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him," the witness told the newspaper on Sunday.
Another police incident in Glasgow City Centre this afternoon - just a couple of streets away from the Park Inn Hotel. A small cordon is in place. https://t.co/h7qOnsqGGt— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 28, 2020
Footage of the scene posted to social media show police cordoning off an area outside Traders' bar and the Premier Inn on Argyle street. Separate, unverified photos appear to show a man lying on the ground following the attack, with several persons standing nearby.
@RadioClydeNews another stabbing in Glasgow argyle stree pic.twitter.com/ERZUyg1ySs— littlemisssunshine (@thatscool123) June 28, 2020
The victim's condition is unknown, and it is not known what caused the altercation at this stage. According to the eyewitness speaking to GT, it "looked like the guy came out of the Premier Inn hotel."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
