Police Use Tear Gas as Hundreds of Young People Flock to 'Project X' Party in Paris - Videos

Hundreds of young people have gathered on the Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, following "invitations" to a 'Project X' party on social media.
Footage from the scene has been shared on Twitter, showing large crowds of people and a heavy police presence in the area.
Des gaz lacrymogènes utilisés après de nombreux projectiles. pic.twitter.com/qt46nrtbnc— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) June 27, 2020
Another video shows "partygoers" piling up someone's car as the driver is trying to pass through.
Tensions en cours: Une soirée #ProjetX rassemble des centaines de jeunes pour une fête sur l'esplanade des #Invalides pic.twitter.com/CvGTFdAbKW— Xenia__Sputnik (@XseniaSputnik) June 27, 2020
The party was apparently inspired by the 2012 movie "Project X", which depicts a high school student who throws a party while his parents are away that turns into a mass riot. The invitation to the party was posted online.
The film was blamed for triggering a series of large-scale 'copycat" parties following its release, including cases of vandalism, burglary and drug possession, mainly by those under the age of 21.
