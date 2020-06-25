EU Citizens Believe Bloc Failed in Its Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, Poll Reveals

A recent poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations has revealed that EU citizens are quite disappointed with the bloc's handling of the coronavirus.
The poll was conducted among 11,000 people in nine EU countries that make up some two-thirds of the bloc's population. The countries are: Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.
Almost half (47 percent) of the people surveyed said that the EU response to the coronavirus crisis was "irrelevant". The majority (around two-thirds) of those in Italy and France stated that the bloc has failed its citizens.
At the same time, the experts who conducted the poll say that such a change in attitudes can't be described as Euroscepticism, because "large majorities" of the participants stated that the pandemic revealed a need for EU governments to act more cohesively.
