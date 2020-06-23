Register
23:14 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    File---In this Thursday, April 3, 2003 file photo an aircraft departure from US Air Base Ramstein, Germany

    US May Send Thousands of Troops Withdrawn From Germany to Pacific - National Security Adviser

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/33/1079653369_0:124:2001:1249_1200x675_80_0_0_d741046110fb9bdf4a19e12717615b08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006231079702033-us-may-send-thousands-of-troops-withdrawn-from-germany-to-pacific---national-security-adviser/

    Following news that US President Donald Trump intends to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien suggested they might be headed for the Pacific instead.

    On June 15, Trump announced his intent to slash US troops garrisoned in Germany by nearly 10,000 until the Central European nation pays its "delinquent” NATO support bill. Each NATO nation is expected, but not required, to spend at least 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense; Germany dedicated 1.4% of its GDP to military matters last year.

    The move would leave about 25,000 US troops in Germany. However, Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, who heads US Air Forces Europe, said on June 18 he had “not received any specific guidance directing me to do any specific planning” for redeployment.

    Then on Sunday, O’Brien penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal defending the move, calling “the Cold War-style garrisoning of troops” in countries like Germany “now, in part, obsolete.” He suggested the troops would instead be redeployed to US bases in the Pacific, where they would be used to confront China.

    “Thousands may expect to redeploy to the Indo-Pacific, where the US maintains a military presence in Guam, Hawaii, Alaska and Japan, as well as deployments in locations like Australia,” the adviser wrote. “In that theater, Americans and allies face the most significant geopolitical challenge since the end of the Cold War.”

    In late 2017, the Trump administration outlined its strategic vision for the future, noting the Pentagon must pivot from its two-decade-long focus on the irregular warfare of the US War on Terror and concentrate on “great power competition” with Russia and China. However, subsequent thought by the Pentagon has zeroed in on Beijing as the primary threat to the United States in the 21st century: its military prowess is steadily increasing, its tech sector is burgeoning in fields like 5G, artificial intelligence and space travel, and its economy is due to eclipse that of the United States in the near future.

    However, Robert Dujarric, co-director of the Institute of Contemporary Asian Studies at Temple University in Tokyo, told Stars and Stripes that the withdrawal has “nothing to do with helping defend Asia: Trump has a problem with NATO.”

    Indeed, O’Brien’s focus was primarily on Germany. He attacked Berlin as a vacillating ally, saying it “still has time to step up and show leadership.” He noted it has partnered with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea and has yet to rule out Chinese telecom giant Huawei as its 5G network provider, which US intelligence has claimed is a security liability due to its connections with the Chinese leadership.

    O’Brien noted that some of the troops would stay in other European countries, however. Some might even go further east and closer to Russia. Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday that the upcoming deployment of 1,000 US troops to Poland had now been doubled. The redeployment will bring extensive Air Force assets, including fighters, bombers and transports.

    Hawkish US academics have also pushed for a stronger NATO deployment to Romania, arguing in a recent paper for turning the country into NATO’s “center of gravity” for anti-Russian deterrence in the region.

    Related:

    US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Block Troop Pullout From Germany
    Trump Says Slashing Troops in Germany Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and ‘Delinquent’ NATO Spending
    US Reportedly Planning to Transfer 30 F-16s to Poland From Germany, Beef Up Troop Contingent
    Tags:
    Robert O'Brien, US troops, China, NATO, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse