Register
09:33 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A special forces police officer patrols near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, 8 April 2017

    Swedish Parliament Demands Crackdown Against Gang Crime Amid Shooting Spike

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106088/04/1060880449_0:243:4669:2870_1200x675_80_0_0_cc80ffb7445deda7d59f4ae17b471f6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006221079685674-swedish-parliament-demands-crackdown-against-gang-crime-amid-shooting-spike/

    The huge package of measures against gangland crime presented in autumn, 2019 and dubbed “the largest ever” in Swedish history was condemned by a broad parliamentary majority as insufficient.

    Sweden's parliament has called for steeper measures against gang crime amid a spike in shootings in Stockholm County.

    The previous programme, developed in autumn, 2019, has failed to address the worsening threat of gangland crime and was condemned as insufficient, as several parties, including allies of the ruling party, argued it didn't go far enough.

    The opposition parties, the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats, argued that further measures are needed to combat gang crime. The Moderates justified a harsher crackdown, citing the increasing number of shootings and explosions.

    “It is obvious that the government's policy does not scratch the gangs. Here they have held as many press meetings as possible, they have talked about mustering strength and all the things that should happen. And then the number of shootings and blasts increases. So it goes in the wrong direction. That is completely unreasonable, I believe,” Moderate legal spokesman Johan Forssell told Swedish Radio.

    The previous programme included 34 points, such as crime prevention efforts, and was called “the largest anti-gang crime package ever in Sweden” by the country's Interior Minister Mikael Damberg. Forsell, by contrast, described the programme as missing a “long line of things”.

    “We have to fill hundreds of vacancies in police training, we need strong penalties for gang crime, new tools to clear up this type of crime, and then a change in the social service,” Forssell said.

    Even Left Party political spokeswoman Linda Westerlund Snecker called on the government to expand the 34-point programme.

    “What is needed now is that we make sure no more people are recruited into gangs,” Snecker said.

    Even the Liberals, the minority Green-Social Democrat government's own sidekicks, called for further measures.

    “There must be a stronger overall grip and with focus on the long-term rules of the game. Temporary interventions by the police, such as Operation Hoarforst, are not enough. A kind of Permafrost is needed. Then we need to beef up the resources,” the Liberals' legal spokesman Johan Pehrson said.

    Despite numerous police initiatives such as Hoarfrost, violence and shootings continue in Sweden. Between January and May, at least 53 confirmed shootings took place in Stockholm County alone, leaving seven dead and 23 injured, national broadcaster SVT reported. The same period last year saw “only” 30 shootings.

    According to researchers, some of the organised crime is carried out by groups that are cohesive in common origin or growth, which is a factor of building mutual trust. In particular, they often hail from the Middle East or the Balkans, according to researchers.

    A 2018 report highlighted a total of 15,244 people engaged in extremism, violence and organised crime, national broadcaster SVT reported. A typical individual was found to be 19 years old. 92 percent of them are men and 67 percent are born in Sweden, but a majority have roots in other countries. Furthermore, 45 percent have a psychiatric diagnosis, although few have a serious one.

    Related:

    Black Lives Matter Demo in Sweden Erupts Into Violence, Looting – Photo, Video
    Swedish Channel Boots Out Celebrity Producer Over Criticism of Black Lives Matter
    Tags:
    crime, police, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse