Register
06:28 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of buildings in Stockholm's old city

    Afro-Swedish National Federation Wants to Tear Down Statue of 'Colonial' King

    © AFP 2020 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (107)
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104836/15/1048361504_0:254:4928:3026_1200x675_80_0_0_fdead479cc8a2509e2b91516b94b1a6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006221079684958-afro-swedish-national-federation-wants-to-tear-down-statue-of-colonial-king/

    In recent weeks, a wave of savage attacks against statues seen as problematic or controversial has swept the US and parts Europe in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and its protests, triggered by the death of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody last month.

    The Afro-Swedish National Federation has urged Sweden to “revise” its cityscape and remove statues that violate today's “anti-racist” zeitgeist.

    One particular example of such a statue, seen as jarring, is that of King Gustav III in Stockholm.

    “I think it says something like 'victory lord' and 'peace creator' on the statue and similar sparkling rhetoric. Well, this person was something else too, he was the man who took Sweden back into the transatlantic slave trade. Then we should also have a discussion about the appropriateness of immortalising him in this way in the cityscape,” Afro-Swedish National Federation chairman Kitimbwa Sabuni told national broadcaster SVT.

    According to Sabuni, the series of international protests against statues seen as problematic has infused new life into the debate about public space, a discussion that he believes must be held, even in Sweden.

    “What people need to learn is that statues are not living history books in the room, but convey various ideological projects. It's never pure history. These projects change over time and if we have an anti-racist project going on today, shouldn't we change the cityscape accordingly?”, Kitimbwa Sabuni said.

    Catharina Nolin, a professor of art history, questions the wisdom of removing statues.

    “You can see it in different ways. It is clear that Gustav III was involved in the oppression of blacks when he bought the colony of Sankt-Barthélemy in the Caribbean. But he also contributed much else, among others to Swedish language. I'm not that much in favour of removing, rather adding. To try and create more knowledge about the statues, even the difficult kind of knowledge,” Nolin said.

    This approach was in effect shared by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who said he was against removing statues in Sweden. According to Sabuni, however, this ends a discussion that has barely begun.

    “Many of us who are Swedes today have been affected by this. And we are still affected today. These crimes have morally relevant traces in our time. It's not ancient history. Our prime minister should be open to at least having a conversation,” Sabuni said.

    Burundi-born Kitimbwa Sabuni is the brother of Liberal Party leader Nyamko Sabuni.

    Gustav III (1746-1792) ruled Sweden from 1771 until his assassination. He was a first cousin of Russia's Catherine the Great, which didn't stop him from waging a war against Russia in an attempt to recapture the Baltic dominions lost in the Great Northern War, before ultimately siding with it.

    A believer in enlightened despotism and an admirer of Voltaire, Gustav III was a patron of the arts. He spent considerable funds on cultural ventures and put an end to the legal religious persecution of Catholics and Jews in Sweden.

    Gustav III was also the first formally neutral head of state in the world to recognise the United States during its war for independence from Great Britain.

    By acquiring Saint Barthélemy in 1784, Gustav III symbolically restored Sweden's overseas colonial presence in the Western Hemisphere. The island, which had a population of just 5,000 in 1800, is now controlled by France.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Гамла Стан, Стокгольм, Швеция: Gamla stan, Stockholm, Sverige: 1. Густав III / Gustav III 2. Национальный музей / Nationalmuseum 3. Набережная Шеппсбрун / Skeppsbron #2017год #Швеция #Стокгольм #ГамлаСтан #Скандинавия #Европа #лето #июль #отпуск #прогулки #архитектура #памятник #национальныймузей #путешествия #år2017 #Sverige #Stockholm #Gamlastan #Europa #sommar #juli #semester #Nationalmuseum #resor #arkitektur #Skeppsbron #monument #2017 #FujifilmFinePixS1 #Prisma

    Публикация от Эльвира/Elvira (@moonfirefox)

    The death of African American former convict George Floyd at the hands of US police has spurred Black Lives Matter activists to revolt against what is seen as racism by removing, often violently, the statues of historic figures seen as “colonisers”, “oppressors”, and “slave traders”.

    Across the US and Europe, statues have been attacked with paint, vandalised, and even demolished by mobs. Among those torn down and ruined are statues of Belgian King Leopold II, slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston, Christopher Columbus, as well as America's founding fathers and numerous Confederate commanders from the US Civil War.

    In Sweden, a case for removing the statues of biologist Carl Linnaeus and ruler Charles XII were made.

     

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (107)

    Related:

    Black Lives Matter Demo in Sweden Erupts Into Violence, Looting – Photo, Video
    Swedish Channel Boots Out Celebrity Producer Over Criticism of Black Lives Matter
    Tags:
    history, Black Lives Matter, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse