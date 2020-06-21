Inauguration of Lenin Statue in Germany's Ruhr Region Gathers Over 800 People

Around 800 people gathered at the inauguration of the 2.15 metre Lenin statue in Germany's Gelsenkirchen, in the Ruhr Valley. Despite initial controversy over the statue, the city court gave the local Marxist-Leninist party permission to put the metal memorial near its headquarters.
City authorities had originally opposed the statue, claiming that it would “disturb the view” of a neighbouring building, while a local council for the district of West Gelsenkirchen argued that it was inappropriate to put up a statue of Lenin because, in his opinion, the cultural icon is "representative of violence, suppression, terror and immense human suffering".
People seemed to see the historical figure differently, with some social media users celebrating the statue's inauguration, and taking note that, to the contrary of statue demolition in the United States, "Gelsenkirchen takes a different approach and honors a Russian revolutionary".
#Germany #Gelsenkirchen #NRW #MLPD #Leftextremism— Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Xy5Z89) June 20, 2020
While historical statues are overthrown in the USA, Gelsenkirchen takes a different approach and honors a Russian revolutionary: However, the Lenin statue was only allowed to be erected there after a legal dispute. pic.twitter.com/W3xRrLZrkC
This is neo-Bolshevik revolution happening! While our Western heritage is being destroyed, a monument for the mass murderer Lenin was unveiled moments ago in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo: Amos Chapple) pic.twitter.com/eWfwOA0jtL— The New Prometheism (@New_Prometheism) June 20, 2020
The video from the inauguration, showing a musical performance, was shared in social media.
Communism rising: A statue of Vladimir Lenin has been unveiled in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen pic.twitter.com/SUAQXcXZ5y— Only Observer (@Only___Observer) June 20, 2020
Some protested over the statue, echoing a local council statements that Lenin was an inappropriate figure to honor, even attempting to compare him to Hitler.
A Lenin monument was unveiled today in Gelsenkirchen, Germany by the DE Marxist-Leninist Party.— ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) June 20, 2020
I want to know why this was even allowed. DE has strict laws banning Nazi symbols. If they are allowing Lenin to go up, may as well allow Hitler, too.
At least there were protestors. pic.twitter.com/z3ZNX3ooTB
