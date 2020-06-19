Register
17:48 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Interior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

    Bundestag Lawmaker Urges Merkel to Abandon Nord Stream 2 Over Khangoshvili Case

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105798/34/1057983455_0:225:5416:3271_1200x675_80_0_0_031dac04e316178e2435e958a72a94af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006191079666531-bundestag-lawmaker-urges-merkel-to-abandon-nord-stream-2-over-khangoshvili-case/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, deputy chairman of Germany’s Free Democratic Party parliamentary group, has on Friday urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project over the death of a Georgian national in Berlin in 2019 after a Russian national was charged over the incident.

    "I believe that this murder here in Berlin, really in the very heart of our capital, a few hundred meters from government buildings, is such a serious attack on German sovereignty that we must consider whether we can really lay this pipeline that will deliver money to Moscow for the delivery of gas from Russia. You can get gas from other suppliers", Lambsdorff told the Bild newspaper.

    The Bundestag member said that he hoped Merkel would reconsider Germany’s role in the project.

    "This is why we … are urging the chancellor to discuss today, with other European countries at the EU summit, how a joint response could be provided. Of course, it is difficult for the chancellor to convince other Europeans to react harshly at the same time as Nord Stream 2 is being completed", the lawmaker told the newspaper.

    Russia's Ambassador in Berlin Sergei Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry on 18 June after prosecutors sent the case to court, Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said.

    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Berlin Reportedly Fears New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Could Target German State
    In a later statement, Nechayev said that Germany’s claims of Russian state agencies’ complicity in the murder are groundless and that Moscow would be ready to respond if Berlin enacts certain measures. The German authorities already took the decision to expel two Russian diplomats last year over the incident.

    On 18 June, German prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against a Russian national called Vadim K. over the death of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who fought on the side of Chechen militants from 2000-2004, in Berlin on 23 August.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that Moscow repeatedly asked the authorities in Berlin to extradite Khangoshvili, who was wanted in Russia over his involvement with terrorist organizations. Putin has also expressed Russia’s desire to assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Bundestag, Nord Stream 2, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse