Paris Police Ban Three Rallies, Including Protest, Near US Embassy Due to COVID-19 Risk

The Parisian police announced that they have banned three protests scheduled for Saturday due to fears of public disorder and the coronavirus pandemic. According to law enforcement, the decision was also made considering the recent outbreaks of gang violence in Dijon and Nice.
The French capital has been struck by a series of demonstrations over the past few weeks, including Black Lives Matter events and protests by medical workers.
According to reports, medical staff has been protesting against stagnant wages, also denouncing the lack of equipment in hospitals amid the pandemic.
At the same time, thousands protested against police brutality and in support of mass events in the US following the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. A video showing his arrest revealed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes while the man begged him to stop, saying he can't breathe.
