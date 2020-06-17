Register
07:40 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Muslim men kneel to pray in front of MacArthur High School at a prayer vigil in support of Ahmed Mohamed, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, in Irving, Texas

    Norwegian Government Report Highlights Significant Scepticism Toward Islam

    © AP Photo / Jeffrey McWhorter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006171079637116-norwegian-government-report-highlights-significant-scepticism-toward-islam/

    In a recent government survey, only 20 percent of Norwegians said that immigration worked very or quite well. Up to 79 percent of Norwegians argued that the challenges of immigration are due to the inadequate efforts of immigrants themselves.

    The 2020 Integration Barometer, a survey commissioned by the Norwegian Integration and Diversity Directorate (IMDI), has shown that a significant proportion of the population is sceptical of those who practice Islam.

    Wholly 52 percent believe that the values within Islam are incompatible with the basic values of Norwegian society. Fifty-six percent were sceptical about the idea of having a Muslim son-in-law or daughter-in-law, and another 45 percent expressed scepticism about people of the Muslim faith in general.

    Even more were sceptical of people with “strong Muslim faith” (70 percent). At the same time, more Norwegians were sceptical of people with “strong Christian faith” (54 percent) than of people with “moderate Muslim faith” (34 percent).

    “We thus see that scepticism about religious beliefs is not just about specific religions, but also about how strong the beliefs are perceived”, the report said.

    The report also indicated that over 80 percent of Norwegians are sceptical about people wearing the niqab, a full-face garment, regardless of whether it is used on the street, in the workplace, by a school teacher or a police officer in uniform. The attitude toward the hijab, which leaves the face open, by contrast, was more accommodating, as two out of three were either neutral or positive.

    The Barometer also revealed that the Norwegian population is divided on the issue of immigration. While more believe that immigration is fairly good for Norway than those who think it is poor (40 percent versus 27 percent), more Norwegians also believe that Norway should accept fewer immigrants rather than increasing immigration (43 percent versus 28 percent). Coincidentally, Norwegians are most in favour of welcoming refugees than other immigrant groups, such as family reunions or economic migrants.

    Only 20 percent believe that immigration works very or quite well on the whole, where as wholly 47 percent believe it goes poorly. Between 76 and 79 percent believe that the challenges of immigration are due to the inadequate efforts of immigrants themselves.

    Attitudes towards immigration and integration are related to other characteristics of the respondents. For instance, women, young people, and people with higher education are generally more positive about immigration than men, middle-aged and low-educated Norwegians.

    The Norwegian population remained highly homogeneous until the late 1970s, with ethnic Norwegians making up 98 percent of the country. As of now, following several decades of mass immigration, the total share of immigrants is approximately 18 percent. Among younger cohorts, the share of immigrants is already above 30 percent.

    Today, the largest population groups originating outside Norway are Poles, Swedes, Somalis, Lithuanians, Pakistanis, and Iraqis.

    Tags:
    religion, Islam, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse