Austrian Police Fines Man €500 For ‘Provocatively’ Passing Gas ‘With Full Intent’ at Officers

An Austrian man has been fined €500 for loudly passing gas “with full intent” in the general direction of some Vienna Police officers last week, a judgement the police department is now trying to defend.
The Vienna police department in a tweet said, “of course no one is reported for accidentally ‘letting one go’”. The police said they have fined the man for “offending public decency”.
Natürlich wird niemand angezeigt, wenn einmal versehentlich „einer auskommt“. Der Angezeigte verhielt sich jedoch während der gesamten vorangegangenen Amtshandlung bereits provokant und unkooperativ. Er erhob sich leicht von der Parkbank, (1/2)— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) June 16, 2020
The department added that the unidentified man behaved “provocatively and uncooperatively” during an interaction with police officers.
A police officer narrated that the offender arose from a park bench, looked at the officers near him and then “let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent”.
blickte die Beamten an und ließ offenbar in voller Absicht einen massiven Darmwind in unmittelbarer Nähe der Beamten ab. Und anfurzen lassen sich die Kollegen dann doch eher ungern. (2/2)— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) June 16, 2020
“And our colleagues don’t like to be farted at so much,” the Vienna police added, without detailing how directional the act can effectively be.
The department stated that the man have the ability to appeal the decision.
