French Healthcare Workers March in Unsanctioned Protest in Paris - Video

A live broadcast from Paris shows healthcare workers rallying in an unauthorised nationwide demonstration organised by labour unions.
According to reports, medical staff are protesting against stagnant wages, denouncing the lack of equipment in hospitals and the lack of workforce in understaffed sectors.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran stated in May that the government should implement "large-scale" and "to some extent radical" measures in order to improve the healthcare system.
According to the minister, health workers in both hospitals and nursing homes would see salary increases as part of a new government plan for the public health system.
