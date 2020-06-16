US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Issue is a Matter of German Sovereignty – Bundestag Committee Chair

Head of the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, Klaus Ernst, has stated that US sanctions introduced against the Nord Stream 2 project are no longer an economic issue, but a matter that directly concerns German sovereignty.
Ernst has called on Germany to stop "babbling" when responding to threats of American sanctions and start taking action instead. The German lawmaker suggested introducing penalties against those US Senators who supported a new bill to sanction Nord Stream 2.
The chairman added that a broad consensus exists among members of the Bundestag committee that the pipeline should be completed and that US sanctions against it are unacceptable.
