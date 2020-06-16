Germany Informed of US Intention to Reduce Number of Troops to 25,000, Ambassador Says

Earlier in the day US President Donald Trump announced that the US is reducing the number of its troops in Germany to 25,000, citing German debt to NATO in the billions of dollars.
"We’ve been informed about this step. We know that the Pentagon is tasked with working out the details of this step," Haber said of the decision at a virtual event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday.
The ambassador underscored that US presence in Germany is not about defending Germany, nor is it simply about defending transatlantic security but about protecting US power in Africa, Asia and is a key hub for intervention in other parts of the world.
Haber pledged that the United States would remain Germany's most important ally outside of the European Union.
"The United States remains Germany's premier partner outside the European Union and there is no doubt: None of us wants to end that... Our cooperation on military and security matters has always been very close and will remain so," Haber said.
During his address, Trump reiterated his opposition to Germany's import of Russian oil and expressed dissatisfaction with the state of bilateral trade relations.
At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.
