Register
09:22 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants queue outside a supermarket to buy food near the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, Tuesday, 10 March 2020

    Illegal Migration Into Europe Spiked in May - Report

    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/61/1079616194_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_cbebea005382fe348554f7e401122c46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006151079616488-illegal-migration-into-europe-spiked-in-may-report/

    In April, the number of unauthorised crossings into Europe dropped to a record low number since 2009 due to the coronavirus crisis, according to border data provided by national authorities. Now the situation within Europe's Schengen Area has been returning to what it had been in the start of the year, before the global pandemic kicked in.

    The number of migrants trying to enter the European Union sharply increased in May following a significant drop the month before, the Funke media group reported, citing figures provided by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

    According to figures cited by the media, there were 4,300 illegal crossings into the European Schengen Area registered in May, nearly a triple increase since April. The Eastern Mediterranean route remained the most popular path to Europe for potential asylum seekers. Overall, there were 31,000 unauthorised crossing into Europe recorded since the start of the year, which is a six percent drop from the same period in 2019.

    Migrants stand by tends in a camp set up near the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, Tuesday, March 10, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ismail Coskun
    Migrants stand by tends in a camp set up near the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, Tuesday, March 10, 2020

    The quoted report is not currently available on Frontex's official web page. However, the agency previously argued that illegal crossings have sharply dropped to a record low number in April due to coronavirus crisis and widespread border closures. The unauthorised EU border crossings along the main migratory routes thus plummeted by 85% in April, while only around 40 detections of illegal border-crossing activity were recorded on the Eastern Mediterranean route – a 99% drop in comparison to March. The prior month, however, the number of illegal crossings to Europe had already halved from February to 4,650, the agency earlier revealed, as coronavirus restrictions had started being introduced around the world. Due to delayed reporting, however, some of these figures may have been revised now.

    Migrants from Eritrea in Lampedusa, Italy
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    EU Failing to Fight Illegal Migration is a Big Problem for Italy - Lega Party MP
    Apart from the most popular Eastern Mediterranean migratory route, some other paths have still seen more migration traffic this year, as nearly 7,000 people have reportedly tried to enter Europe through the Western Balkans since the start of 2020, which was nearly a 50% rise in comparison to the previous year.

    Earlier, the EU's asylum agency, EASO, argued that there is a risk of the COVID-19 pandemic triggering more asylum-seeking activity in the future from countries in the Middle East and North Africa due to potential food shortages.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Eastern Mediterranean, migration, asylum, refugees, Frontex, Shengen zone, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse