Register
07:32 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators attack a police car during a anti-racism demonstration on June 7, 2020 in Gothenburg, Sweden, in solidarity with protests raging across the US over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest on May 25.

    Swedish Channel Boots Out Celebrity Producer Over Criticism of Black Lives Matter

    © AFP 2020 / ADAM IHSE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (77)
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/20/1079552022_0:13:3072:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_3c4cd51b1a0dc1215940def4ebbed64a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006151079615419-swedish-channel-boots-out-celebrity-producer-over-criticism-of-black-lives-matter/

    Swedish producer, writer and blogger Alexander Bard, a former star of the pop act Army of Lovers, lashed out against the Black Lives Matter movement, calling its members and supporters to stop “becoming self-appointed victims” and instead “get their s**t together”.

    Swedish TV4 has decided to part ways with producer Alexander Bard as a member of the jury in the show “Sweden's Got Talent” following his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

    In a viral post this weekend, Bard urged the black community to stop living on welfare and playing the victim card.

    “If black lives want to matter, then black lives get their f***ing s**t together, study hard, go to work, make their own money instead of depend on welfare, stop lying, get out of prison, and become heroes instead of self-appointed victims for the world to laugh at. That matters!”, Bard tweeted.

    ​Following this tweet that ruffled many feathers and left the public deeply divided, Bard was also relieved of his duties as jury member in TV4's “Sweden's Got Talent” show.

    “TV4 has been in contact with Alexander Bard and has jointly concluded that it is not appropriate for him to continue as a juror on “Sweden's Got Talent”, executive producer Lotta Edvardsson explained in a comment to the newspaper Expressen.

    According to the newspaper, celebrity influencer and fellow jury member Bianca Ingrosso demanded that Bard be fired, threatening to leave the jury herself otherwise.

    Bard called TV4 “embarrassingly amateurish” and “passive aggressive” and accused it of “pandering to the lynch mob”.

    ​Some lamented the firing of Bard as an attack on free speech.

    Tweet: “'TV4 kicks out Alexander Bard'. So freedom of opinion no longer prevails in Sweden”.

    In a subsequent interview with the news outlet Nyheter Idag, Bard expanded his ideas and ventured that Martin Luther King would have hated Black Lives Matter.

    “I believe victim cults are a sheer hell, and there will only be a lot of violence and misery. <...> [The US] tear down statues of heroes and build new statues of victims, and I think black people deserve better. Not least all the blacks who work hard, plug, take their kids to school, stick to their marriage – and it works”, Bard told Nyheter Idag.

    For his tweet, Bard even received threats, not least from 46-year-old rapper Leopoldo Fernando Gonzalez Carmona, known under his moniker as “Chinaman” and currently serving a jail sentence. In a now-deleted Instagram live, Carmona called Bard “f***ing gay son of a bitch”. “You will hear more of me, you damn f*g”, he said, as quoted by the news outlet Samhällsnytt.

    ​Since his show business days, Bard has reinvented himself as a political activist. Describing himself as a Libertarian Marxist, Bard, a vocal opponent of laws against drug consumption and prostitution, has been an on-and-off member of the Liberals and the Citizens' Coalition Party. Following the BLM debacle, Bard left the Liberals for the second time.

    The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota has sparked major protests across the US and beyond, with violent clashes and looting.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (77)

    Related:

    Swedish BLM Activists Call to Tear Down Monuments
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse