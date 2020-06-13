Poland Opening Borders for EU Citizens Starting From Saturday

Poland closed its borders for foreigners, including EU citizens, in March over the spread of the coronavirus disease.
According to Morawiecki, the decision to open borders only for EU citizens was made after multiple intra-governmental consultations and explained by the difficult epidemiological situation outside the Schengen Area.
"We are returning to normal life", Morawiecki said on late Friday.
The Polish government also allowed international flights to resume starting from 16 June.
As of 12 June, Poland has confirmed 28,201 COVID-19 cases and 1,215 deaths related to the disease, the World Health Organization says.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 7.41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 418,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization dashboard.
