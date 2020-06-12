France Will Start Gradually Reopening Its Non-Schengen Borders on 1 July

France will begin to gradually reopen its borders with non-Schengen countries as early as 1 July, the government announced on late Friday, as the situation with COVID-19 is steadily improving in Europe.
Starting at midnight 15 June, the country will lift all travel restrictions at its European borders, in accordance with the recommendations made by the European Commission.
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson previously urged all countries which have kept their borders with Schengen states closed to lift restrictions as soon as possible, with 15 June set as a target.
France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown introduced on 17 March and has recently reopened various facilities and public places in green zones of the country less affected by the virus. As of Friday, the country has recorded a total of 193,220 infections and at least 29,377 deaths from COVID-19, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
