Thursdays of Anger: Paris Hospital Staff Protest Working Conditions - Video

Hospital staff and activists from the Attac movement have started protesting over working conditions and funding caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demonstration is taking place at the Robert-Debré paediatric hospital.
A live broadcast shows the nursing staff marching along a street in Paris.
French Health minister Olivier Veran stated in May that health workers in both hospitals and nursing homes would see salary increases as part of a new government plan for the public health system.
France began lifting its COVID-19 lockdown measures on 11 May by reopening educational facilities, entertainment venues, public places, including cafes and restaurants, in so-called green regions of the country that are less affected by the virus. Red areas, where the virus is still active, remain under strict restrictions.
