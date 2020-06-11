Teacher Dies in Stabbing Attack at School in Slovakia, Police Say

A man has killed one person and injured five more at the United School in Vrutky, AP reported citing authorities. The victim was reportedly a teacher.
Police have already identified the attacker, who was later killed by law enforcement, he was a 22-year-old man from a nearby town. The injured have been taken to a hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the Emergency Medical Service Operations Centre.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic has expressed his sincere condolences to the survivors after the attack in Vrutky.
"Unfortunately, fools live among us and such situations cannot be prevented", he said.
According to reports, Roman Mikulec, the Minister of the Interior is already heading to the scene.
