Car Rams Into Group of People in Munich, Three Injured, Police Say

A car rammed into a group of people in Munich on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three people injured, the police department said in a statement.
According to the police, the six people who were in the car got out of the vehicle and "acted violently against victims". The perpetrators of the attack are still on the run, reports say.
The area of the ramming incident was promptly cordoned off and a large-scale search was initiated. According to unconfirmed information, there is some evidence that the people knew each other.
Nach aktuellem Ermittlungsstand fuhr ein Pkw in eine kleinere Personengruppe, die Insassen stiegen aus und schlugen auf die Gruppe ein. Im Anschluss flüchteten sie mit dem Pkw.— Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 10, 2020
Wir fahnden jetzt nach dem Fahrzeug.
Nach unserer Einschätzung besteht derzeit keine Gefahr für Euch
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
