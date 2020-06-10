Cases Against Three Suspects in MH17 Investigation Are Ready for Main Hearing, Dutch Prosecutor Says

The cases against three suspects in the MH17 investigation are ready for the main hearing, which will probably take place in autumn, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said in a statement.
"As we indicated before, the files include several indications that it was precisely their intention to down a military aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. We can deduce this from intercepted conversations of the accused after the downing of MH17", Berger stated.
The prosecutor stated that Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov, and Kharchenko could have played a key role in deploying the Buk missile that allegedly downed Flight MH17. Berger noted that the Buk's crew also contributed to the crash, adding that the investigation into their actions was ongoing.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)