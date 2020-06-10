Swedish Prosecution Announces It Knows Who Killed PM Olof Palme

Sweden's chief prosecutor Krister Petersson on Wednesday announced that Stig Engström, also known as "the Skandia man", is suspected of having assassinated Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.
According to Petersson, the suspect was interrogated as a witness several days after the tragedy, because he was an employee at the insurance company Skandia close to the scene of the murder.
Engström committed suicide in 2000, and thus can't be convicted, meaning that the case will, therefore, be closed, the prosecutor stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)