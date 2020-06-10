Norwegian Princess Kneels for Her 'Black Brothers and Sisters' Amid BLM Protests

Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise claimed that she has been given a "crash course" in how "white supremacy" works by her black lover who is a self-proclaimed shaman and a healer.

In conjunction with the violent Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US and Europe, sparked by the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of US police, the phenomenon of whites taking a knee has started to kick off.

In Norway, this trend received a royal touch as Princess Märtha Louise posted a photograph of herself and her three teenage daughters kneeling on her Instagram account.

The 48-year-old princess is seen holding up a sign with the promise to “listen, learn, and take action”. In the comment, Märtha Louise pledged support to her “black brothers and sisters”.

Märtha Louise also explained that she has been given a “crash course” in how “white supremacy” works by her black lover, Durek Verret, who claims to be a shaman and a healer.

“I, as a white person, need to grow, educate myself and become better and move from being against racism to being anti-racist”, she wrote.

Märtha Louise's tirades sparked a polarising reaction.

"Rich white folk telling us their point of view. Be quiet please", one viewer wrote sarcastically.

"Maybe educate yourself that Floyd was a criminal? He beat up a black pregnant woman because he wanted money for drugs. Also, he was convicted 5 times. I can't understand how it can get so crazy. Stand paying homage to a criminal, just because you want clout on Insta... grow up", another one wrote.

"So what happened to the black police officers that were brutally killed due to this unprecedented violence sweeping my country? Their lives don’t matter because they are police?", another reply said.

"The whole comments is a torrent of faggotry and virtue-signaling cringefest from upper class libtards living in gated communities", one unimpressed reply said.

On the other hand, many were elated about Märtha Louise's commitment.

"Wow what a role model you are as a mother with your three beautiful strong daughters!", one enthusiastic reply said.

"Sooo proud to have such a model. Many heartfelt thanks for giving a voice to such an important fight. Never stop impressing, never stop being so open and loving", another one said.

Another one called Märtha Louise's family "Princesses 2.0".

Last but not least, Märtha Louise also received an ovation from Verret himself, who wrote: "Your [sic] so beautiful .. gorgeous".

She also received a token of appreciation from Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is not a member of the royal house, but is active as a businesswoman. She is a self-described clairvoyant, who led an alternative therapy centre commonly referred to as an "angel school", which among other things provided training in communication with angels and the dead.

She was married to the late writer and visual artist Ari Behn from 2002 to 2017, who later committed suicide. In 2019, she publicly announced her romantic relationship and professional collaboration with Durek Verrett, a self-described US shaman.

Since late May, African American man George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police in Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice, sweeping all of the US states and most of Europe. Many of the protests hailed as righteous by activists and politicians have turned into rioting rife with violence against police and civilians, acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.