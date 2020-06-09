Amazon Facility in Germany Linked to Coronavirus Cluster, Reports Say

The US-based online retail giant operates two "fulfilment centres" in the town. The FRA3 facility has been linked to 17 coronavirus cases, the Spiegel magazine says, with half of them being confirmed in the past few days. Three people have recovered.
"We are turning into a coronavirus hotspot. Maybe, we are one already", the publication quoted an anonymous FRA3 employee as saying.
The Spiegel said it had received a generic response from the company to its query. Amazon is working closely with local authorities and taking proactive measures to limit the spread of the disease, the retailer's spokesperson was cited as saying.
Coronavirus reportedly spread at two other Amazon sites last month. At least 53 cases were traced to a warehouse in the northwestern town of Winsen, with another seven cases confirmed in the southern city of Pforzheim. Amazon denied they were outbreaks.
