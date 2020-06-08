Press Briefing After Hearings in MH17 Crash Case - Video

A live broadcast shows the press briefing after the hearings in the 2014 MH17 crash case at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in the Netherlands.
Four suspects are facing trial over their alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people on board. Most of the deceased were Dutch citizens. The incident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Netherlands-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by a Russian Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident.
