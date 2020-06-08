Register
06:13 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators attack a police car during a anti-racism demonstration on June 7, 2020 in Gothenburg, Sweden, in solidarity with protests raging across the US over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest on May 25.

    Black Lives Matter Demo in Sweden Erupts Into Violence, Looting – Photo, Video

    © AFP 2020 / ADAM IHSE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (8)
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/20/1079552022_0:13:3072:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_3c4cd51b1a0dc1215940def4ebbed64a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006081079551799-black-lives-matter-demo-in-sweden-erupts-into-violence-looting--photo-video/

    A “peaceful” Black Lives Matter protest in Gothenburg has turned violent, with mobs attacking the police, pelting them with stones and looting. The violence was subsequently blamed on “outsiders” seeking to confront the authorities and inflict damage.

    Despite the current restrictions on gatherings upwards of 50 people, a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Gothenburg protesting the death of African American George Floyd in the US at the hands of the police there has gathered around 3,000 participants.

    About a dozen people were seized, with the police promising more arrests.

    Having gathered on the Avenue, the city's main artery, the demonstration soon turn violent, with protesters throwing stones at the police.

    ​According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, the protesters attacked a reporter and broke their camera.

    Law enforcement officers surrounded the scene and the riot police were deployed. The mob, however, did not disperse but stood toe-to-toe with the police. They then managed to push the police back, to great applause.

    Tweet: Do the police in other countries also back down for the mob in entire platoons, or is it part of the unique, Swedish model?

    Aftonbladet's own reporter had to flee the scene after a firecracker was thrown at him.

    ​According to the police, many of the troublemakers were of immigrant descent.

    “It is young people from the suburbs who take this opportunity and riot”, police spokesman Christer Fuxborg told Aftonbladet. “In our opinion, these are individuals who are here to destroy”, Fuxborg added. “Right now I don't feel so proud to be a resident of Gothenburg”, he added

    A group of rioters later entered the shopping centre Arkaden (“Arcade”) and smashed windows.

    ​Several cases of looting were reported in social media.

    ​Tweet: Some poor sods who probably packed this van for moving had it raided by #BlackLivesMattersweden in Gothenburg.

    Tweet: Like I said, it was peaceful.

    Sweden's national broadcaster was subsequently criticised for its coverage, as it blurred the faces of rioters.

    ​Tweet: One man tries to stop a protester trying to smash a shop window in Gothenburg, and other protesters drive away the man who tried to intervene

    Roda Hassan, one of the demonstration's organisers, later disavowed the violence and blamed it on “outsiders”.

    “I think it's a shame. We wanted to come out with our opinions and get our voices heard. As the peaceful demonstration turned into rioting, I think it's a shame. No, I don't stand for this. And none of the organisers does”, Hassan told Swedish Radio.

    According to Swedish Radio, hundreds of people unaffiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement participated in the demonstration.

    “The only purpose, what I understand, is that they want to confront the authorities and deal out damage”, Fredrik Dahlgren of the Gothenburg Police said.

    Another Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stockholm earlier turned violent, as the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

    A wave of Black Lives Matter demonstrations protesting the death of African American George Floyd and police brutality has swept Europe, leading to unrest many major cities, including London and Paris.

    Widespread anti-police-brutality protests rocked the United States and most major urban areas in the country following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police officers last month, one of whom knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes until he became unresponsive and later died.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (8)

    Related:

    Protests Over George Floyd's Death Continue in New York City - Video
    Winston Churchill Statue Defaced on D-Day Anniversary Amid George Floyd Protests in London
    Trump Reportedly Sought to Deploy 10,000 Troops to Quell Protests in Wake of Death of George Floyd
    Tags:
    demonstration, Black Lives Matter, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse