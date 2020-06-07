Looting, Vandalism Erupt in Brussels Amid BLM Protests - Video

It appears that the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in the Belgian capital today has been marred by looting,
A number of videos emerged on social media depict masked people breaking into stores and then scurrying away clutching whatever items they've managed to get their hands on.
"Now clear there has been widespread confrontation with police, vandalism and some looting this afternoon here in Brussels", Euronews political editor Darren McCaffrey wrote in a caption of a video he tweeted.
And the looting at #BlackLivesMattters protest starts in Europe, #Brussels. pic.twitter.com/plG0Ga5eHY— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2020
UPDATE: More video footage of looting taking place on one of #Brussels main shopping streets Chaussée d'Ixelles this evening pic.twitter.com/kZa6dLzRFM— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) June 7, 2020
UPDATE: Now clear there has been widespread confrontation with police, vandalism and some looting this afternoon here in #Brussels pic.twitter.com/TbCIXPkCkf— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) June 7, 2020
Up to 5,000 demonstrators gathered in central Brussels in the afternoon to peacefully protest police brutality and racism, as simimar rallies erupted elsewhere in the world in an apparent solidarity with the protests that continue to rock the United States in the wake of the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.
