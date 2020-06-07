Register
13:28 GMT07 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris

    Germany, France Ditch Differences Over Push to Rescue EU Economy From Pandemic-Triggered Recession

    Ludovic Marin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (35)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107283/45/1072834520_0:423:4433:2917_1200x675_80_0_0_ef16e188a7e80a6f1c0606f06bc4e481.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006071079546955-germany-france-ditch-differences-over-push-to-rescue-eu-economy-from-pandemic-triggered-recession/

    Germany earlier unveiled a €130bn bailout package to help turbocharge the recovery of Europe’s largest economy from the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as the world slides into what has been labeled the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

    Consistent with a broader push by European institutions to co-ordinate financial recovery measures for the EU economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berlin’s recently unveiled stimulus package has been hailed as paving the way for the region’s main actors, France and Germany, to bury their differences and hammer out an effective joint coronavirus response, writes The Guardian.

    The German ministry of finance earlier unveiled a €130bln, (£116.4bn) package of tax and spending measures aimed at boosting the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

    The investment programme of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, announced on 4 June, is reportedly equivalent of 4 percent of national income, offering over 50 initiatives to boost economic growth across the country.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, 13 May 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, 13 May 2020.

    Angela Merkel hailed the deal, saying society was facing a “profound upheaval” due to the current situation, and “we couldn’t just introduce a traditional stimulus package”.

    “It also had to be done with an eye to the future, so that is what we especially emphasized,” said Merkel.

    The recovery package comes after the government spent almost 30 percent of GDP to prop up struggling businesses and safeguard jobs.

     Industry insiders were cited by Der Spiegel magazine as touting the package a “paradigm change”, with both Germany’s Green party and Merkel’s junior coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), welcoming the developments as a victory.

    €500bln Recovery

    Earlier, German chancellor Angela Merkel put aside her differences with French President Emmanuel Macron to jointly propose the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), set up a recovery fund worth €500bln ($545bln; £448bln) to help EU economies struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ​Previously, Merkel had opposed a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron for a Recovery Fund that would mutualise debt to fund other member states for the first time.

    Reached during virtual talks on 18 May, the deal suggests that 27 EU members jointly borrow on financial markets to offer grants rather than loans to hardest-hit sectors and regions in the European Union. The suggested sum was to be in addition to the €1 trillion EU budget for 2021-2027.

    The move was hailed by Emmanuel Macron, known to be an advocate of greater financial integration, as offsetting the bloc’s much-deplored failure to show sufficient solidarity at an earlier stage in the pandemic.

    “What is sure is that this €500bn will not be repaid by the beneficiaries … We are proposing to do real transfers [of money] ... that’s a major step,” said Macron.

    Prior to the deal, EU leaders had struggled for weeks over measures to support member-states hardest-hit by the fallout from the health crisis.

    France, Italy and Spain had shown more inclination to resort to grants, while Germany and the Netherlands opted for loans to stimulate economic recovery.

    European Central Bank

    The European Central Bank fed into efforts to aid post-pandemic recovery, boosting its emergency support programme by €600 billion to €1.35 trillion.

    European Central Bank
    © Flickr / Friedemann Wulff-Woesten
    European Central Bank

    The ECB stimulus, announced on 4 June, is aimed at retaining lower longer-term interest rates, and keeping credit flowing to borrowers amid global economic uncertainty.

    Similar moves have been taken by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and other central banks.

    Stock Market Gains

    News of the combined funding packages triggered gains on stock markets, as analysts predicted the financial markets to accelerate to pre-pandemic levels during the rest of June.

    A trader makes a telephone call at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    A trader makes a telephone call at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany (File)

    The German Dax was among several European stock markets to make impressive gains, rising by 3.4 percent last Friday, bringing the week’s increase to over 10 percent.

     

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (35)

    Related:

    'The Pandemic Will Not Change UK or US Narrative When it Comes to Global Competition' - Analyst
    German Ruling Coalition Agrees on Plan to Support Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis, SPD Co-Leader Says
    2020 Hasn't Been a Good Year: France to Make Hand Gel From Unsold Wine Under EU-Funded Scheme
    Euro May Be Under Pressure as German Top Court Rules ECB Stimulus Program Illegal
    France and Germany Propose €500bln Recovery Fund to Prop Up COVID-19-Hit EU States
    Tags:
    Social Democratic Party, COVID-19, coronavirus, bailout, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Germany, Germany, France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse