Unauthorised Protest Condemning Police Brutality Held at US Embassy in Paris - Video

Live outside the US embassy in Paris as people gather during an unsanctioned rally against police brutality and to demand justice for George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota.
A video of George Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer, George Chauvin, asphyxiating and killing him by shoving his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes after he had been restrained, despite Floyd saying that he could not breathe. The clip sparked protests which soon turned into riots, as cities across the US descended into chaos characterised by looting, arson attacks and the destruction of property.
