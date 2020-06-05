Register
10:01 GMT05 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, 13 May 2020.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel ‘Very Firmly’ Inclined to Step Down, Rejects Speculation of 5th Term

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/23/1079342368_0:0:3617:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_e6830a307fbcf3152f7feba23b579108.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006051079526945-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-very-firmly-inclined-to-step-down-rejects-speculation-of-5th-term/

    Last month, the newspaper Bild am Sonntag cited Interior Minister Horst Seehofer as suggesting he had heard increasingly frequent talk of Angela Merkel seeking a fifth term as chancellor.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dismissed all speculations that she might be seeking a 5th term in office in 2021, reports DW.

    In an interview for German broadcaster ZDF on 4 June Merkel insisted she adhered “very firmly” to her 2018 decision to exit the post after completing her current term.

    When asked by an interviewer if she would consider running again, the German Chancellor, 65, responded:

    "No, no. Really not".

    The current statements by Merkel quash rumours that were set off in early May, when Interior Minister Horst Seehofer hinted to Bild am Sonntag that the chancellor’s "strong" leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic had fueled speculation of a possible run for a 5th term in office.

    In late 2018 Angela Merkel, who became chancellor in 2005, took a decision to step down from her parallel post of Christian Democrat Party (CDU) chairperson.

    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / Andreas Gebert
    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, currently Germany's defence minister, won a vote to succeed Merkel as CDU leader in 2018, but reportedly struggled to establish her authority within the party, announcing last February that she would not run for chancellor.

    Decisions about the CDU's leadership decisions are believed will occur during Germany's next federal parliamentary elections in the third quarter of 2021, possibly by 24 October, according to DW.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    There is still no clarity on the issue of who will seek to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, with a special convention originally slated for April 2020 to choose a successor scrapped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) will likely decide on a new leader at a regular party convention in December due to the coronavirus pandemic, current leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on 14 April.

    Previously, top contenders to lead the party were reportedly former Merkel rival Friedrich Merz, a German lawyer and politician of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), and Armin Laschet, the premier of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Donald Trump and Angela Merkel Reportedly Clash Over Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
    Merkel's Potential Successor Friedrich Merz Tests Positive for Covid-19
    German Presidency in EU to Prioritize Relations With US, China, Merkel Says
    German Ruling Coalition Agrees on Plan to Support Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis, SPD Co-Leader Says
    Tags:
    Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse