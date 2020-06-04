Austrian Ex-Vice Chancellor Accused of Calling Jews 'Power-Hungry' in Note to Anti-Semitic Book

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, has come under fire from the country’s politicians after the Suddeutsche Zeitung alleged that he wrote a dedication to a reprint of the anti-Semitic 1941-book “Jewish Confessions from all Times and Lands” by Jonak von Freyenwald, back in the 1990s, allegedly penning it to a friend.
The note, which was published by the outlet and reportedly analysed by a handwriting expert was said to be “almost certainly” written by Strache, referring to Jewish people as “adversaries” who were lustful for power.
“This book should give you an insight into the convoluted and power-hungry Jewish worldview”, the dedication signed with “Heinz-Christian Strache” reads in German. “As part of our country’s political elite, we must study our enemies, expose and confront their convoluted ideas”.
Lest diese Widmung. Zu 99,99 Prozent stammt sie von Heinz-Christian Strache - sagt unser Gutachter. Strache war bis vor einem knappen Jahr noch Vize-Kanzler von Österreich. pic.twitter.com/fvXPs3Nmdz— Bastian Obermayer (@b_obermayer) June 1, 2020
The former vice chancellor was immediately approached by the outlet to comment on the finding. However, he communicated through his lawyer that he was not aware of the book’s content and could not recall writing the note, while strongly rejecting any anti-Semitic sentiments “out of deep conviction”, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Freyenwald’s “Jewish Confessions from all Times and Lands” book was originally published in 1941 by the National Socialist Stürmer Verlag and has long been seen as an example of “wartime Austrian anti-Semitism”.
