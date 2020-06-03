Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Through Unanimous Decision of All Members

"Any change can be introduced to the format only if a relevant decision is made at a summit. At the same time, the practice of inviting guests has always existed", Seibert said at a briefing when asked about the German government's attitude to the idea of altering the G7 format.
Earlier this week, Trump briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his idea to invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia, and South Korea to the G7 summit in September, calling the current format "outdated".
Moscow approved this statement, noting, however, that other countries, including China, should also join, and praising the G20 as a much more effective platform.
At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticised this idea, claiming that Washington alone cannot change the format or membership on a permanent basis. At the moment, the G7 includes the US, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France.
