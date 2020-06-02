Register
09:24 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish flag

    Swedish Export Plummets Amid Covid-19 Crisis

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Guillaume Speurt / Swedish flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (14)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006021079494534-swedish-export-plummets-amid-covid-19-crisis/

    Up to 1.5 million Swedes in a nation of 10 million are employed by exports to other countries, the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has emphasised.

    Up to 1.5 million Swedes in a nation of 10 million are employed by exports to other countries, the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce emphasised. Exports of Swedish goods have dwindled sharply due to the novel coronavirus crisis, and this could have far-reaching consequences for the country, the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has warned.

    In April alone, Swedish foreign trade plummeted by 17 percent compared to the same month last year.

    “For a small and export-dependent country like Sweden, this is very sad news. 1.5 million Swedes are employed by exports to other countries. Over time, there will be a significant loss of our economy”, Stockholm Chamber of Commerce chief economist Stefan Westerberg said in a press release.

    Developmnet export order stocks are strongly negative for most Swedish regions except one, northern central Sweden, which has a weak positive development, according to new data from the National Institute of Economic Research. The fall is the steepest in the western and southern parts of the country.

    “The crisis is affecting our entire economy and has clearly slowed down the export of goods, which is something of a pulse vein for the Swedish economy and, by extension, jobs in the country. Since we are heavily dependent on contacts with our outside world, which are currently shut down, it will be important to extend and develop the transition support for a few more months”, Westerberg said.

    Sweden's figures for foreign exports have, since the third quarter of 2016, shown mostly positive development for all months except for two, where income remained unchanged.

    “We have a situation where the actual export of goods is weakened and the export companies are very gloomy, both in terms of present and future. Efforts and endurance will be required to make the curve turn upwards”, Westerberg warned.

    Sweden's primary export commodities include industrial machinery, automobiles, paper products, iron and steel products, pulp and wood, and chemicals.

    Earlier, the Swedish Finance Ministry predicted a v-shaped development, a steep 4.2 percent fall, followed by an almost equally 3.3 percent sharp rise in 2021.

    The Swedish Pension Authority warned that the income pension will decrease by 1.5 percent next year due to the coronavirus crisis, hitting low-earners the most.

    Due to its outlier no-lockdown strategy Sweden risks becoming a pariah as European nations slowly open up. Last week, Norway and Denmark pledged to open up tourism between their two countries starting from 15 June, but consider maintaining restrictions for Swedes. In the words of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark and Sweden are “in different places” regarding the pandemic.

    Unlike its Nordic neighbours, Sweden imposed almost no mandatory restrictions, and its Covid-19 death toll is well above 4,000 – by far the highest in Scandinavia.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (14)

    Related:

    Swedish Opposition Demands 'Truth Commission' to Review Country's COVID-19 Response
    Tags:
    exports, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse