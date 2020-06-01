Register
05:52 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Three Families With Daesh Ties Arrive in Finland as Repatriation Continues

    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107570/46/1075704666_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_493db84b92699938d0a059d9d03dc200.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006011079482934-three-families-with-daesh-ties-arrive-in-finland-as-repatriation-continues/

    The Finnish authorities see it as the country's constitutional obligation to repatriate children from the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, where around 20 Finnish children and fewer than ten mothers still linger.

    A group of twelve Finns previously interned at the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, where people from the self-proclaimed Daesh* “caliphate”, mostly women and children are held, have arrived in Finland, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Finland's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the three families (three women and nine children) managed to escape from the camp and were flown to Finland from Turkey. All the children are under ten years old. All of the individuals were granted travel documents by the Finnish Embassy in Ankara, and their return journey was arranged in cooperation with the Turkish authorities.

    The circumstances of their escape are so far unknown. The Foreign Ministry specifically advised its citizens from attempting to leave it on their own initiative.

    “If you take into account the circumstances, they are doing well, at least physically”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pekka Puustinen said.

    The Foreign Ministry is reportedly unaware of other Finnish families, besides these three, who have left the camp.

    The Finnish authorities are yet to provide detailed information on what will happen to the women and children. The government is responsible for questions about child protection, health investigations, quarantine arrangements, and possible criminal investigations, the Foreign Ministry said.

    According to the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the authorities are ready to initiate de-radicalisation procedures for the Finnish Daesh families. In previous interviews with national broadcaster Yle, the Finnish Daesh brides claimed to be mere housewives, who lived a normal life and did not commit any atrocities. Some even claimed that they had been trying to leave the area for a long time.

    The Foreign Ministry pointed out that all Finnish citizens have the right to return to Finland if they wish to do so, stressing that the nation's embassies will provide them with the necessary documents. The ministry stated that Finland has a constitutional obligation to repatriate children from the camp to the extent that it is possible, and that the work is continuing.

    Finland arranged for the evacuation of the first two orphans from the camp ahead of Christmas last year, triggering a national debate. In total, about 30 Finnish children and a dozen mothers have been interned at al-Hol. According to the Foreign Ministry, there are still around 20 Finnish children and fewer than ten mothers left in the camp. These cannot be taken home at the current moment, because the local authorities have interrupted all international cooperation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Late last year, a controversy surrounding the fate of Daesh families erupted, as Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto faced a parliamentary probe over his handling of evacuation plans by allegedly sidelining his head of consular affairs in the process. Haavisto was subsequently cleared by a parliamentary committee and won a confidence vote on the matter.

    Meanwhile, the issue of returning the Daesh women and children remains a fraught one. In neighbouring Norway, the decision to repatriate a Daesh widow sparked a government crisis, prompting the national-conservtive Progress Party to leave the government coalition in the process.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and others

    Related:

    Kurdish Doctor Warns of 'Ticking Bomb' as Pundits Urge Finland to Take Back Its Daesh Relatives
    Tags:
    Al-Hol refugee camp, Daesh, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse