Spain's Nightclubs to Require Partygoers to Wear Masks on Dance Floor, Reports Say

The Spanish federation of nightlife entrepreneurs Espana de Noche has sent guidelines to the country's some 16,800 bars and nightclubs that stipulate the use of face masks on the dance floor, among other requirements, the Daily Star reported.
The guidelines were created in cooperation with the Spanish Institute for Quality Tourism (ICTE) and are based on previous experience in China.
Besides the masks, the guidelines include measures such as limiting the area of the dance floor and the use of VIP places to let the clients adhere to social distancing rules.
“The guide must contribute to conveying a message of security and capacity to recover the activity of nightlife establishments; while we apply protocols, we follow the security measures to protect clients and workers, relying on their sense of responsibility,” the president of Espana de Noche, Ramon Mas, said.
It's reported that some bars and nightclubs will test the new guidelines on the ground before opening their doors.
