France's Louvre Plans to Reopen on 6 July as Lockdown Eases

"The National Museum Eugene Delacroix is planning to reopen starting on Monday, on 22 June, while the Louvre Museum starting on Monday, on 6 July", the press release said.
According to the press release, the Carrousel Garden will open on Saturday, the Tuileries Garden on Sunday. To ensure visitors' safety and follow social distancing measures, all games and gatherings of over 10 people will be banned. The visitors will also have to wear face masks while in museums.
On Thursday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that museums would be able to resume operations starting 2 June as part of relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, while parks and gardens could open starting Saturday.
As of 29 May, France has registered over 146,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 28,600 deaths related to the disease, the World Health Organization dashboard shows.
All comments
Show new comments (0)