Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Italy Falls Below 50,000 - Authorities

Over the past day, a total of 3,503 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 150,604.
Meanwhile, the number of fatalities over the same period has increased by 70, down from 117 the day before, to 33,142, the authority added.
As of now, 7,379 patients receive medical treatment in hospitals, the number dropped by 350 over the past day.
So far, Italy's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 231,732 with 593 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, which continues the downward trend in the country. On Monday, Italy registered the lowest daily increase of 300 after passing the peak.
The country was an epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe before it shifted to Spain and the United Kingdom. As the number of cases registered daily continued to decrease, Italy began to gradually ease its coronavirus-induced lockdown on 4 May. Starting on 3 June, Italy is expected to fully resume free travel within the country and reopen its borders to EU tourists.
All comments
Show new comments (0)