Register
20:14 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Says Resumed Brexit Talks are 'Going Badly'

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/16/1078331625_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_3b878d2b1fb66fa19213edb3c4b76cb9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005271079435457-french-foreign-minister-jean-yves-le-drian-says-resumed-brexit-talks-are-going-badly/

    Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier wrote to opposition leaders on Wednesday reminding them that the EU was open to an extension of up to two years to get a deal signed – a longstanding position.

    French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French Senate on Wednesday that Brexit trade talks are going badly, following an interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Deep differences remain,” Le Drian told a French Senate hearing.

    He said that the UK wants to separate negotiations, prioritising certain sectors and that France is “not opposed” to an extension to talks.

    This news follows the UK’s dismissal of the EU’s offer of a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period.

    Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has repeated that the bloc is 'open' to prolonging the standstill period, as governments focus on the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Mail reports.

    Writing to the Westminster leaders of the SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green Party and Alliance Party on Wednesday, Mr. Barnier said the option of an extension to the Brexit transition period is available if the UK wants it.

    However his British counterpart David Frost said there is no prospect of the proposal being accepted saying the UK is determined to secure 'economic and political freedom' from January.

    Under the terms of withdrawal from the EU, Britain only has until July 1 to decide whether to extend the transition period. 

    People are seen fishing from boats at Bewl Water Country Park, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Wadhurst, Britain, May 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK Refuses to See Fisheries as Bargaining Chip After EU Signals Concessions in Brexit Talk

    Mr Frost also confirmed that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the next round of talks on the future trade relationship in June. 'The expectation on both sides is that these are done at leader level,' he said.

    Asked about the role of Dominic Cummings in the Brexit negotiations, Mr Frost said he had never been given an instruction by Mr Johnson’s chief adviser.

    Responding to Mr Barnier’s letter, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, said: “Boris Johnson must finally put his responsibilities to jobs, living standards and the economy first, and agree the two-year extension on offer to the transition period," as reported by the Independent

    “It would be madness to pile a Brexit crisis on top of the coronavirus crisis we already face – with unemployment soaring, businesses shedding jobs, and many struggling to survive.

    The latest talks are the third round of discussions that began in March, but were interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The next talks are scheduled for June 1. The UK left the EU on January 31 and the post-Brexit transition period is due to end on December 31. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse