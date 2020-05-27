Register
08:27 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden listens during a news conference for a daily update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Stockholm, Sweden May 7, 2020

    'Stalker Situation': Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Receives Death Threats

    © REUTERS / TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (142)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107942/71/1079427103_0:0:3074:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_9485e6480c0593a146088e64db2a9351.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005271079427020-stalker-situation-swedens-chief-epidemiologist-receives-death-threats/

    Over the course of the coronavirus crisis, Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist, the man often seen as the architect of the country's no-lockdown strategy, has emerged as a polarising figure, winning both praise and scorn.

    Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has been exposed to repeated threats, which have prompted an investigation from the police democracy and hate crime group, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    As early as 19 March, Tegnell received an email at his job address, which presented a threatening situation.

    “It has come to my knowledge that a constellation of extremely dangerous, highly determined individuals has decided to 'neutralise' you”, reads an excerpt from the email.

    Subsequently, he received threats at his home address. Threatening messages have also been sent to Tegnell's relatives, Aftonbladet reported.

    “Initially, we worked very actively to find one or more perpetrators if possible. Threats, especially (when addressed) to people in a special position, are something the police take a serious look at,” Kristina Forsgren, Group Manager for the Democracy and Hate Crime Group in the Stockholm police Region, said.

    However, over the course of the investigation, police have failed to track down any perpetrator. The failure has been attributed to the fact that they used a temporary email service. All the information was deleted within an hour, the police said. No DNA traces were found on the letter sent to Tegnell.

    The state epidemiologist was questioned by police and said that he found the threats disquieting.

    “I was not so worried myself, but I take it very seriously when it is directed at my family. It doesn't feel good at all. It feels a little like a stalker situation," Tegnell said in a police interview.

    Following the repeated threats, Swedish Public Health Agency Director General Johan Carlson emphasised at one of the regular press conferences that although Tegnell plays a significant role in determining Sweden's strategy, the decisions are not his own.

    “Never before has there been such a wave of criticism against individual employees,” Carlson stressed.

    Remarkably, Tegnell did not show up for Tuesday's press conference, and a last-minute change was arranged. Confronted by the media on whether the excessive focus of Tegnell as a person is a problem, Johan Carlson said “No, the problem is people who threaten others with death.”

    In Sweden, state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, the public face of its no-lockdown strategy, is a polarising figure. While being celebrated as a rock star with memes, t-shirts, tattoos and even a fan club of his own on Facebook, Tegnell has been repeatedly criticised for what is perceived as failure to protect the most vulnerable, including the residents of nurseries and retirement homes, and contradicting messages about herd immunity.

    With nearly 34,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,125 fatalities (the majority of them aged 80 and over), no-lockdown Sweden remains the hardest-hit Scandinavian nation, having more cases that its Nordic peers combined. By contrast, Denmark has witnessed only 11,426 confirmed cases and 563 deaths, whereas Norway has only witnessed 8,383 cases and 236 deaths.

     

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (142)

    Related:

    Antibody Study Reveals No Sign of Herd Immunity in Sweden
    'Swedish Model Not the Smartest': Ex-State Epidemiologist Reverses Herself on Lockdown Strategy
    Swedish Health Authorities Discourage COVID-19 Hook-Ups, Endorse Sex in Solid Relationships
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, death threats, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse