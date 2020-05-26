Register
09:43 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    EU Commission

    EU Needs 'More Robust Strategy for China' Amid 'Arrival of Asian' Age, Foreign Affairs Chief Says

    © AFP 2020 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005261079418838-eu-needs-more-robust-strategy-for-china-amid-arrival-of-asian-age-foreign-affairs-chief-says/

    In mid-May, Josep Borrell urged EU member states not to allow China to take advantage of a diplomatic standoff between them in order to impose their "state-centric" stance.

    Speaking to a group of German diplomats on Monday, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell again called on the 27-nation bloc to facilitate a shift to a more independent posture towards China.  

    "Analysts have long talked about the end of an American-led system and the arrival of an Asian century. This is now happening in front of our eyes", Borrell argued.

    He pointed out that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be perceived as a turning point and that the "pressure to choose sides is growing" when it comes to Sino-European relations.

    The diplomat urged the bloc to "follow our own interests and values and avoid being instrumentalised by one or the other".

    "We need a more robust strategy for China, which also requires better relations with the rest of democratic Asia", Borrell underscored.

    The remarks followed his opinion piece earlier in May in which the EU foreign policy chief warned against allowing China to benefit from a political standoff between the bloc's members over a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

    European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, holds a virtual news conference on the approval of Operation Irini, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, holds a virtual news conference on the approval of Operation Irini, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2020.

    In the article, Borrell praised China as a "partner country", but cautioned EU member states that they must "act jointly against superpowers" while "maintaining the necessary collective discipline".

    He also voiced concern over Beijing repeatedly "telling the world" about the aid China sent to other countries amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the EU has, in contrast, avoided the politicisation of its own pandemic efforts without "making a fuss" about the "extensive support it provided while hospitals in China were overloaded".

    "The change in the EU's relations with China has accelerated in different phases since the outbreak of COVID-19. […] The key point is that we should support each other and show international solidarity - and the European Union has always shown how committed it is here - but that we should avoid political capital from such help to beat", the diplomat underlined.

    EU, China at Odds Over COVID-19

    The opinion piece came as the EU apparently followed in Washington's footsteps by claiming that China is shying away the limelight and deflecting blame from their role in the COVID-19 crisis. A recent European Union report alleged that Beijing was intentionally spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported to have happened in China.

    This echoes Washington's allegations concerning "the enormous evidence" about the coronavirus coming from a Wuhan biolab, proof that the US has never provided, though.

    The allegations have repeatedly been rejected by Beijing, which called on the US to "handle its domestic affairs properly first", rather than shift blame on China.

    The same tone was struck by Wuhan Institute of Virology Director Wang Yanyi who told the Chinese news network CGTN last Saturday that the White House's claims about the origins of COVID-19 were nothing but "a pure fabrication".

    Related:

    Coronavirus Threatens EU’s Rapprochement with China
    Germany urged to ‘Use its Weight’ in Confronting Beijing on Rights Record at EU-China Leipzig Summit
    Europe ‘Naive’ About China Amid ‘Existential’ Crisis Spawned by COVID-19, Claims EU Diplomatic Chief
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, interests, strategy, relations, EU, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse